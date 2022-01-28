Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 219,179 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 777.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.04% of Triple-S Management worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTS opened at $35.60 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $847.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

