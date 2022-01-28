Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 59,255 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Flowers Foods worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flowers Foods by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

