Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Antero Resources worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $190,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

