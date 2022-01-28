Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,566,000 after buying an additional 666,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 322.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 140,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $221.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.87. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

