Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of RLI worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RLI opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.