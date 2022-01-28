Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.43 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

