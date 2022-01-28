Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 205,592 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,592 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Cytokinetics worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $26,999,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

