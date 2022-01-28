Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,089 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Comfort Systems USA worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,930 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 206,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $10,930,885 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FIX opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

