Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,080 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Adient worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adient by 1,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 630,730 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after buying an additional 256,688 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

