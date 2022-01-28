Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,255 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Power Integrations worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

POWI opened at $75.37 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

