Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 47,455 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,455 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 119,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

