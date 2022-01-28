Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,644 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 301.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SXT opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

