Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 362,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 723.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 502,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

