Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

RBLX opened at $57.06 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

