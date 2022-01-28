Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of EQT worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.28 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

