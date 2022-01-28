Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 2,053 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 703.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,013.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

