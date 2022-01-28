Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 8,367 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $202,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE:LPX opened at $62.92 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.