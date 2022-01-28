Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.91% of Cadiz as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cadiz by 72.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $109.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. Research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

