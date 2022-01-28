Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 560,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,197,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

