Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 364.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Freedom worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $60.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a return on equity of 101.94% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Freedom Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

