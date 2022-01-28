Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 501,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 18,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 153,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MUSA opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $202.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

