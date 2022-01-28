Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,244 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 150,432 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 131.9% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $72,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.83 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.