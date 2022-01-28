Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,933 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.