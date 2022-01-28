Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

