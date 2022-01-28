Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 163.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $84.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.