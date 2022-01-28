Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 930.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,958 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 289.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63,803 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

