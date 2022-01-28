Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.32% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after buying an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 223.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 730,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $77,439. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRSN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $309.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

