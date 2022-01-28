Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

