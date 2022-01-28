Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.23% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

