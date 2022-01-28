Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $781,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,040. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.