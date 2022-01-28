Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.38 Million in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 116.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GMS in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

