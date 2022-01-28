Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.54 Million in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $685,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 over the last quarter.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

