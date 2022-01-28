Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of LHC Group worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $114.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

