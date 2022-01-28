Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

