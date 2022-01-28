Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 20,728 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of MacroGenics worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 26.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $6,597,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

