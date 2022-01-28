Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 6,267 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

