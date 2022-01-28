Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 81,317 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 971,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,759,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

