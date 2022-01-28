Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,963 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

