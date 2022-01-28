Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 146,114 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,114 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 2.45% of S&W Seed worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.29 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.02.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

