Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,671,249 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671,249 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 23,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 33,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

FSLY opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

