Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,751 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

NYSE VMW opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

