Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 39,148 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,148 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

