Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,885 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

