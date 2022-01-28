Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 79,217 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,217 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

