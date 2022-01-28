Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 81,124 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 91,273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

TDS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

