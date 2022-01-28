Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $2.38 Million Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

HYFM stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

