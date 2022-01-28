Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $2.81 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.