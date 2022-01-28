AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $107,040.05 and approximately $44.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00027866 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.