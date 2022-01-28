Ally Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ally Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 162,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 252,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,286,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

