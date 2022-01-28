Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.69.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $127.18 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average of $181.98.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.